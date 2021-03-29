Odisha Weather Update: Met Issues Forecast, Warning For Next Five Days; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Monday issued a weather forecast and warning for the next five days.

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 29.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.03.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhani and Balasore.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 3r.03.2021):

Forecast: Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heatwave conditions likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir. Sonepur.

Impact and Action Suggested: It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during noontime (around 11 00 IST-1500 IST in these areas).

Day 3 (valid from 0810 hrs IST of 31.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01 .04.2021):

Forecast: Dry weather likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heatwave conditions likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir. Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Kalahandi.

lmpact and Action Suggested: It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during noontime(around I 100 IST-1500 IST in these areas)

Day 4 (valid from 0810 hrs IST to 01.0.1.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.04.2021,):

Forecast: Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heatwave conditions likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir. Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Kalahandi.

Impact and Action Suggested: It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during noontime (around 1 100 IST-1500 iST in these areas)

Dal 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.04.2021).

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati. Ganjam. Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal.