Odisha Weather Update: Met Dept Issues Forecast For Next Five Days; Heavy rain to occur in these districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Metrological Centre Bhubaneswar here has issued a weather forecast and warning for the next five days on Monday.

The cyclonic circulation over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours.

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 16.08.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.08.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Angul, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur and Ganjam.

Day 3 (valid from 0810 hrs IST of 18.08.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.08.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at many places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Nuapada.

Day 4 (valid from 0810 hrs IST to 19.08.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 20.08.2021):

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.08.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.08.2021).

Forecast: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Odisha.