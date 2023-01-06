Odisha weather update: Many places of the state shivering in cold

Bhubaneswar: Various places of Mayurbhanj district are shivering in bone-chilling cold. Daily life of common people is getting severely affected. Different towns are experiencing severe cold along with dense fog. The fog is causing disruption in regular transportation. Naana recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees yesterday. Today is even colder than that. People are warming themselves up by lighting fires.

On the other hand, Daringbadi is also experiencing mild a mildly chill along with dense fog. Due to the increase in temperature the cold has gone down. However, the fog remains dense and is not clearing up. Phulbani, along with Daringbadi recorded temperatures between 10 to 12 degrees since the last few days.

Since the cold is not too severe, people are flocking at Daringbadi, which is a popular tourist spot in the state. People are seen going out for morning walks and crowd at tea shops has also been marked. The number of visitors at various tourist spots in Daringbadi is also going up.

Meteorological department has said that the temperature is likely to go down by three to five degrees in the next couple of days throughout the state due to an activate North wind.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are likely to recored minimum temperatures as low as 12 degrees today and over the next few days.