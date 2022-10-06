Odisha weather update: Low pressure weakens, yellow warning issued in 3 districts

Bhubaneswar: There is a chance of rainfall in the coastal areas of the state. The probability is of the weather being cloudy along with mild rainfall in a few areas. Three districts- Puri, Gajapati, and Ganjam have been issued a yellow alert for today. The low pressure created in West-central Bay of Bengal has weakened considerably. Similarly, the low pressure over the coast of Andhra Pradesh has also weakened into a cyclonic circulation. Along with this, a Trough line is also active along the coast of ANdhra Pradesh to Uttarakhand. The state is experiencing rainfall as a result of this.

There is a possibility of low to medium amount of rainfall in a few districts of Odisha for the next few days. The meteorological department is estimating that there might be heavy rainfall in some districts of North, coastal, as well as interior Odisha.

After weakening, the low pressure system is moving towards West-North-west direction and is heading towards the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

There is a possibility of another cyclonic circulation forming over Bay of Bengal in the second week of October during 13 or 14.