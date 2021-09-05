Odisha weather update: IMD issues Yellow Warning for next 3 days, Collectors asked to stay alert

Bhubaneswar: As per the midday weather bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, the cyclonic circulation over northeast & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal now lies over north & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level, tilting south westwards with height. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north & adjoining central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts from 13.30 hrs of 05.09.2021 to 8.30 hrs of 08.09.2021 as indicated below.

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 05.09.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.09.2021).

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.09.2A21up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.09.2021).

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Puri.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput and Puri. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.09.2O2t up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.09.2021).

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj. Fishermen Warning: Day 2 to Day 3: Due to likely formation of low pressure area over North & adjoining central Bay of Bengal, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely over west-central adjoining north Bay of Bengal off south Odisha coast during 6th and 7th September 2021.

Advisory: