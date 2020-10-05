rain alert odisha
Heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Odisha Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall & Yellow Warning Issued For Several Districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The city-based Meteorological Centre here predicted heavy rainfall and yellow warning in several district of the State.

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Angul, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Balasore, and Bhadrak districts today under the influence of Low-Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast.

The Meteorological Centre also issued yellow warning for several districts like Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Keonjhar district. The warning has been issued for tomorrow.

Likewise, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts likely to receive heavy rainfall on October 7.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast, adjoining Northwest and West-central Bay of Bengal.

