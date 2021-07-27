Odisha weather update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for next two days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha for the next two days.

The weatherman also has issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall for these two days. “Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack tomorrow,” said the weatherman.

Likewise, the IMD also issued yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur for day after tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and Sambalpur on July 29, added the IMD.