Odisha weather update: Heavy rainfall warning issued for next two days

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha for the next two days.

The weatherman also has issued yellow warning for heavy rainfall for these two days. “Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack tomorrow,” said the weatherman.

Related News

Met issues yellow warning issued for 14 districts of Odisha

Fresh low pressure area is likely to be formed by July 28;…

Likewise, the IMD also issued yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur for day after tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and Sambalpur on July 29, added the IMD.

You might also like
State

Car hits roadside tree in Bhawanipatna, 3 members of family killed

State

Odisha: Gangster Haider was trying to make gang inside jail !

Entertainment

Remembering Odia album queen Deepa Sahu

State

Indian Navy MR Musician Recruitment 2021: Class 10th Passed Candidates can apply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.