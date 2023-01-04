Odisha weather update: cold wave expected in state over next few days

Bhubaneswar: After a brief respite from cold during the new year celebrations, Odisha is expected to see a fresh spell of cold wave over the next few days. The temperature had risen in many places of the state due to a coastal wind. However, Meteorological center in Bhubaneswar has released information that the temperature in in many places of Odisha is expected to fall by three to five degrees after two days.

It should be noted that the MeT has clarified that there would be no notable difference in the night time temperature of different places for two days. However, the state will gradually get colder over the subsequent few days.

Along with the drop in in mercury, many districts of Odisha are also expected to experience shallow to moderate fog today. A few places in the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Cuttack are expected to see some fog, especially early in the morning.