Odisha Weather Update: Bhubaneswar Witnesses Highest Temperature Of The Day In State

Bhubaneswar records 40 degree Celsius, breaks 30-yr record

Bhubaneswar: The State capital city continued to witness the highest temperature of the day in the State, informed the regional Meteorological Centre here today.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Bhubaneswar, and it was today’s highest day temperature among all stations in Odisha, said the weather department.

The all-time record for February month in maximum temperature for Bhubaneswar is 42.7 degree Celsius on February 23, 1963, added the department.

Here is the temperature recorded in other places:

  • Malkangiri: 36 degree Celsius
  • Koraput: 34 degree Celsius
  • Rayagada: 32 degree Celsius
  • Bhawaniptna: 36.6 degree Celsius
  • Nabarngpur: 34.3 degree Celsius
  • Gopalpur: 30.8 degree Celsius
  • Chatrapur: 33.3 degree Celsius
  • Daringbadi: 31.5 degree Celsius
  • Phulbani: 34 degree Celsius
  • Titlagarh: 38 degree Celsius
  • Nuapada: 38.3 degree Celsius
  • Bolangir: 37.6 degree Celsius
  • Sonepur: 37.2 degree Celsius
  • Boudh: 33 degree Celsius
  • Nayagarh: 38 degree Celsius
  • Puri: 31.4 degree Celsius
  • Paradeep: 31.3 degree Celsius
  • Angul: 38.9 degree Celsius
  • Cuttack: 38.1 degree Celsius
  • Derabish: 37.8 degree Celsius
  • Chandbali: 36.2 degree Celsius
  • Jajpur: 39 degree Celsius
  • Talcher: 38 degree Celsius
  • Sambalpur: 37.3 degree Celsius
  • Hirakud: 36.9 degree Celsius
  • Deogarh: 37.1 degree Celsius
  • Jharsuguda: 37.5 degree Celsius
  • Ambabhona: 36.1 degree Celsius
  • Sundergarh: 35 degree Celsius
  • Baripada: 38.6 degree Celsius
  • Balasore: 36.2 degree Celsius
