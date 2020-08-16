Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for as many as seven districts of Odisha.

According to IMD, the seven districts- Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Sundergarh, Nuapada and Sambalpur – are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours as ‘Yellow Warning’ has been issued for these districts.

The weatherman also said that the well-marked low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has started to weaken however a fresh low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal by around August 19.