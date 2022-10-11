Odisha: Weather likely to change from today, rainfall to be decreased

Bhubaneswar: In the recent forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the rainfall will decrease and the weather is likely to change from today in Odisha.

Besides, yellow warning have been issued to several districts for rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

In the meantime, the weather has become favorable for the retraction of southwest monsoon wind.

According to reports, in the next 4-5 days the weather has become favorable for the retraction of monsoon wind from several parts of North West and some parts of central India.

On the other hand, the capital city has witnessed the first fog for the winter season of this year and the visibility distance reached 100 meters.

As per reports, the visibility distance was dropped upto 3 thousand 500 meters.

It is to be noted that, the state has recorded 89.2 mm of rainfall in the month of October, which is 62 percent more than the normal rainfall