Odisha weather alert: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall issued for next 5 days

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warnings for heavy rainfall with lightning for several districts of Odisha for the next five days.

According to the latest bulletin of the weatherman, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur in parts of the State from October 3 to October 7.

Check the warning for the five days:

DAY-1: Valid upto 8.30 AM of 03.10.2022: (YELLOW WARNING):

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khurda and Puri.

DAY-2: Valid from 8.30 AM of 03.10.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 04.10.2022 (Yellow Warning):

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul and Dhenkanal.

DAY-3: Valid from 8.30 AM of 04.10.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 05.10.2022, (Yellow Warning):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Khurda & heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh.

Day-4 valid from 8.30 AM of 5.10.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 6.10.2022, (YELLOW WARNING):

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

DAY-5: Valid from 8.30 AM of 06.10.2022 up to 8.30 AM of 07.10.2022, (YELLOW WARNING):