Odisha: Water Supply To Be Cut Of For 8 Hrs In Bhubaneswar Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Important news for the residents of Bhubaneswar. The water supply in the capital city of Odisha will be completely cut off tomorrow.

The water supply will be stopped from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the first time, Water Corporation of Odisha Limited (WATCO) has decided to shut down the supply for eight hours.

The move is aimed at repairing the Palashuni main water supply pipeline.

A WATCO official said, the supply will be cut-off for eight hours that is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. He added that the residents should be prepared for the same and store water in advance.

Save water for tomorrow as the water supply is cut off, he added. However, after 4 p.m., the water supply will return to normal.

