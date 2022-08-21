Odisha: Water Level Of Baitarani Crosses Danger Mark, Warning Issued

Balasore: The water level of River Baitarani has breached danger mark of 36.38 meters at Anandapur, now it is flowing at 39.08 meters.

The flood waters have entered Ayattapur, Nuagaon and Raghunathpur blocks in

Odisha may witness a high flood in the Subarnarekha system as Galudih barrage in Jharkhand released around 4.25 lakh cubic feet of flood water through its 16 gates, which opened today.

Additional teams of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Brigades have been deployed to the would be affected areas, Jena added.

Jena also said that the water level in the Baitarani is rising and it may cross the danger mark at Anandpur and Akhuapada area by tomorrow.

It’s why, the Collectors of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Keonjhar have also been asked to maintain high alert.

Budhabalanga is found swelling which wreaks alarm for the Remuna area, said sources.