Odisha: Water level in Baitarani river crosses danger mark in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The water level in Baitarani river in Odisha has risen above the danger mark as the flood water entered the river for the second time this year. Water level in the river currently stands at 17.85 meters near Akhuapada village of the district. The current water level lies slightly above the danger threshold of 17.83 meters. The river’s overflow comes after two days of continuous and heavy rainfall.

The rising level of floodwater in the Baitarani River has raised concerns among the farmers of the nearby areas. A second flood in the Baitarani River is likely to have severe impact on Dasarathapur town of Jajpur district.

In the past 10 days, two breaches in the river embankment have been reported. A breach of around 200 feet in Baitarani River was reported yesterday. The incident took place near the Balarampur area within the Kamardihi Panchayat of Dasrathapur block.

There lies a risk of inundation of several areas in case heavy rainfall persists.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department sanctioned approximately 13 crore rupees for repairing works in order to strengthen the river’s embankment this year. However, the task has not been executed properly. This has subsequently led to the multiple breaches in the river embankment.