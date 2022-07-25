Odisha waives off Rs 61 lakh to be paid by Navi Mumbai Corporation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has waived off an amount of Rs 61,05,000 payable by the Navi Mumbai Corporation (NMC), said an official press note.

The State government announced to waive off the payable following the order of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

It is to be noted that NMC had lodged its doctors and nurses in 8 rooms and a dormitory on the fourth floor of Odisha Bhawan in Mumbai in order to provide treatment against Covid between April 12, 2021 and November 27, 2021. Due to this, the NMC was slated to pay around Rs 61 lakh to the Odisha government. However, the waived off amount.

The state government also had earlier waived off Rs 2,0016,000 payable by the Corporation during the first wave of pandemics.