Sambalpur: The Burla-based Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) has been closed after one of the staffs tested positive for COVID19.

According to sources, the VSSUT authorities decided to shut the institute till July 11 as a Civil Engineering Professor tested positive for the deadly virus.

“This is for information to all employees of the university that in pursuance to COVID 19 rule, the university will remain closed till 11/07/2020 for evolved COVID contamination situation. Further all are instructed to remain in the headquarter, failing which disciplinary proceeding as per O.C.S (CC & A) rule 1962 as well as penalty will be imposed. Employees who are currently outside the headquarter, on returning, he/she must report the Registrar about arrival and remain self-home quarantine for 14 days, for which necessary leave will be debited from his/her account,” said the notice issued by the Registrar.

Notably, VSSUT was closed for a day on Tuesday following the death of the husband of a Professor of the institute due to coronavirus.