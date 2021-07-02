Odisha: VSS Nagar Market in Bhubaneswar sealed for violation of Covid-19 norms

Bhubaneswar: The VSS Nagar Market in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar has been sealed for violation of Covid-19 norms on Friday.

According to reports, the BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) Enforcement Squads and Police Personnel observed mass violation of COVID appropriate behaviour today and closed the market until further orders.

Keeping in mind about the possibility of spreading of Covid virus due to mass negligence, the officials of BMC and Police took the decision.

As on July 2, 2021 the active cases in BMC is 1307, while the total Covid-19 cases are 90,908. In the last 24 hours, the BMC has registered 345 Covid positive cases.