Odisha: Viral video of drone shots of Srimandir in Puri

Puri: The incident of flying a drone over the temple went viral on YouTube. The Srimandir administration has taken the incident seriously.

It is noteworthy that, no photos or videos can be taken of the temple which has been declared a prohibited area by ASI.

Steps have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of the incident in the future. Security Administrator of the Jagannath Temple V. S. Chandrasekhar Rao, has given the above statement.

Further details awaited.