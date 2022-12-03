Odisha: Viral video of drone shots of Srimandir in Puri

Viral video shots of the famous Srimandir in Puri have gone public yet again on YouTube. The administration shall take strict action.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
drone shots of srimandir
Representational Image

Puri: The incident of flying a drone over the temple went viral on YouTube. The Srimandir administration has taken the incident seriously.

It is noteworthy that, no photos or videos can be taken of the temple which has been declared a prohibited area by ASI.

Related News

WATCH: Actress Rani Panda apologises for death of bike rider

ASI team visits Puri Jagannath Temple ahead of repair work

Odisha: Woman attacked in Srimandir, havildar suspended

WATCH: Family In Odisha Bids Tearful Adieu To Their Pet

Steps have to be taken to prevent the recurrence of the incident in the future. Security Administrator of the Jagannath Temple V. S. Chandrasekhar Rao, has given the above statement.

Further details awaited.

 

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.