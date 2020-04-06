Bhubaneswar: In the wake of deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country including the state, Odisha Govt is taking many measures to address this big issue. Yesterday the 48 hour shutdown was lifted at 8 pm while the 21 days lock down announced by Centre is still in imposition.

In this situation it has been seen that social distancing has a major role to play to check spread of COVID 19 virus. Hence, Odisha Govt has asked the citizens to abide perfectly the norms of social distancing. In a twitter post it has been clearly mentioned that violation of social distancing will attract criminal action.

Released by the Odisha Chief Minister’s office the tweet reads: “There will be zero tolerance on violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action. The concerned shop / market will be sealed. Earnest request to cooperate in our fight against”.