criminal action for violation of social distancing in Odisha
Police punish offenders for flouting the lockdown guidelines in Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Violation of social distancing will attract criminal action

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country including the state, Odisha Govt is taking many measures to address this big issue. Yesterday the 48 hour shutdown was lifted at 8 pm while the 21 days lock down announced by Centre is still in imposition.

In this situation it has been seen that social distancing has a major role to play to check spread of COVID 19 virus. Hence, Odisha Govt has asked the citizens to abide perfectly the norms of social distancing. In a twitter post it has been clearly mentioned that violation of social distancing will attract criminal action.

Related News

KIMS COVID Hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar functional

Odisha joins nation in lighting lamps at ‘9 pm 9…

Kandhamal MP, Founder KIIT, KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta…

Coronavirus : Rs 1000 fine imposed for not wearing mask in…

Released by the Odisha Chief Minister’s office the tweet reads: “There will be zero tolerance on violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action. The concerned shop / market will be sealed. Earnest request to cooperate in our fight against”.

You might also like
State

KIMS COVID Hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar functional

State

Odisha joins nation in lighting lamps at ‘9 pm 9 minutes’

State

Kandhamal MP, Founder KIIT, KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta observes 9 pm, 9 minute appeal

State

Coronavirus : Rs 1000 fine imposed for not wearing mask in Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.