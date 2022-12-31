Odisha Vigilance unearths Rs 174 crore of disproportionate assets

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has registered 285 cases against 554 persons, unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 174 crore and achieved highest cash seizures in its history with top four recoveries amounting to Rs 7 crore during 2022.

In the year 2022, Odisha Vigilance registered cases against 60 Class-I officers, 53 Class-II officers, 227 Class-III employees, 7 Class-IV employees, 38 other public servants, and 159 private persons. The 285 cases included 84 Disproportionate Assets (DA) cases, 118 Trap cases, and rest other Corruption cases.

Out of 285 cases registered in 2022, 84 cases were instituted for the acquisition of disproportionate assets against 91 public servants and 56 private persons. The total disproportionate assets in all 84 cases stood at Rs 174.83 Crores. 32 DA cases were registered against Class-I officers and 27 DA cases were registered against Class-II officers.

The top 4 cash seizures in DA searches in the history of Odisha Vigilance happened in 2022 with Rs 7.01 Crores seized.

The details of top 5 cash seizures in the history of Odisha Vigilance are as under

1) Cash seizure of Rs 3,41,66,280/- during house searches against Kartikeswar Raul, AE, MI, Bhanjanagar, Ganjam on 07.04.2022.

2) Cash seizure of Rs 1,40,18,070 during house searches against Ashish Kumar Das, SE, RW Division, Malkangiri on 25.03.2022.

3) Cash seizure of Rs 1,13,16,720/- during house searches against Dr. Sukant Jena, Gynaecologist, Charichhaka CHC following trap on 16.02.2022.

4) Cash seizure of Rs 1,06,44,500/- during house searches against Gaya Santara, Joint Manager, IDCOL on 20/21.12.2022.

5) Cash seizure of Rs 1,01,70,000/- during house searches against Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Ex-DFO, Athagarh, Cuttack on 24.02.2016.

Major DA cases based on DA amount:

1) Gaya Santara, Joint Manager, IDCOL – Rs.10,18,68,732/-.

2) Trinath Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police, Communication, Tulasipur, Cuttack – Rs.9,05,29,073/-.

3) Kartikeswar Raul, Assistant Engineer, Minor Irrigation, Bhanjanagar, DistGanjam – Rs.7,47,62,194/-

4 Jagannath Rout, Live Stock Inspector, Kalarahanga, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar – Rs.6,96,29,769/-

5) Jagannath Sethy, Executive Engineer, Rural Works (Electrical) Division, Berhampur, Dist-Ganjam – Rs.6,79,62,748/-

6) Ratnakar Sethy, Additional Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO), Nuapada, DistNuapada – Rs.6,43,84,862/-

62 Spouses were also brought in the ambit of investigations as co-accused in DA cases.

Interception cases:

This year, 7 Government officers (3 Class-I, 2 Class-II officers & 2 Class-III employees) were intercepted while carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 27,21,770/- (Rupees Twenty-seven Lakhs Twenty-one Thousand Seven Hundred Seventy). The major interception cases were;

1. Ashish Kumar Dash, Superintending Engineer, RW Division, Malkangiri – Rs.10,23,970/-.

2. Neena Beura, Dy. Superintendent of Excise, Rayagada – Rs.6,29,000/-.

3. Srimant Kumar Sethi, Superintending Engineer (SE), Salandi Canal Division, Bhadrak – Rs.5,00,000/-.

Trap Cases:

118 trap cases were instituted during the year against 126 public servants and 3 private persons including 12 Class-I officers, 20 Class-II officers, 86 Class-III employees, 2 Class-IV employees, 6 other public servants and 3 private persons for demand and acceptance of bribe amounting to Rs.36.94 Lakhs. The highest cash seizure in a trap case in the history of Odisha Vigilance happened in 2022.

Some of the major Trap cases are as follows

1. On 13.05.2022, Manasi Jena, Inspector of Police, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division was trapped by Internal Vigilance Unit of Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe of Rs 10,00,000/- through her associate from a Government official for closing a petition against him.

2. On 29.06.2022, Prakash Chandra Sahoo, Addl. Commercial Tax Officer, CT & GST, Enforcement Unit, Paradeep Jagatsinghpur was nabbed by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe of Rs 2,00,000/-from a businessman for inspection of his business site and verification of records carried out in May 2022.

3. On 07.05.2022, Sarada Maharana, ORS, Additional Tahasildar, Kuchinda Tahasil Office, Sambalpur was trapped by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe of Rs 1,20,000/- to reduce the penalty towards the release of a seized vehicle.

4. On 10.05.2022, Harihar Swain, Forester, Sindhekela Beat under Bangomunda Forest Range, Dist-Bolangir was nabbed by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe Rs.1,00,300/- from laborers working under different projects of Forest Department.

During 2022, investigations were completed in 347 cases at a disposal rate of 122% of registration. This is the highest percentage of disposal in a decade.

Investigations in all trap cases of 2021 and earlier and over 60% trap cases of 2022 completed. A total of 91 convictions were made in 2022.

Odisha Vigilance is committed to take strong actions against corrupt practices with focus on higher ranks through enhanced application of technology in detection and investigation, more effective tracking of databases related to accumulation of assets, both physical and digital, be it land, buildings, currency, deposits or even crypto assets, to identify Disproportionate Assets and take action as per law under the PC Act.