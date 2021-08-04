Odisha: Vigilance unearths property worth Rs 1.25 crore from Ophthalmic Assistant

By WCE
vigilance raid on ophthalmic assistant

Padampur: The vigilance sleuths on Wednesday conducted raids at several properties of Kishore Chandra Pradhan, Ophthalmic Assistant of Padampur sub-divisional hospital in Bargarh district and seized disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.25 crore to his known sources of income.

Three teams of Sambalpur Vigilance Division comprising of a DSP, 3 Inspectors and other staff conducted the raid today.

The properties of Kishore Chandra Pradhan which came forward in the raid were, 2 double stored buildings at Sohela and Padampur, 4 plots in Tal and Padampur, 3 two wheelers and other movable and immovable properties. The total worth of the above mentioned assets summed up to Rs 1.25 crore.

Further searches in the case are continuing.

