Odisha vigilance submits 5000-page chargesheet against Abhay Pathak and Akash Pathak

Bhubaneswar: A 5000-page chargesheet has been filed by Odisha vigilance in the disproportionate assets case against IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Kumar Pathak.

The chargesheet has been filed before the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) worth Rs. 14,25,46,901/-

After receipt of Sanction of Prosecution against Abhay Kant Pathak, IFS from the Government of India, Odisha Vigilance filed Chargesheet today.

This case was registered by Odisha Vigilance vide Vigilance Cell PS Case No.06 dtd.27.11.2020 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (b) /12 P.C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 for possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income by Abhay Kant Pathak during his tenure as a public servant.

During the course of enquiry/investigation, house searches were conducted at far flung areas in 16 places i.e. seven places in Odisha, two places in Bihar, six places in Mumbai/Pune, Maharashtra and one place in Rajasthan.

Relevant materials, documents and information relating to assets, income and expenditure were

collected. After completion of investigation, Abhay Kant Pathak was found in possession of assets disproportionate to the tune of Rs.14,25,46,901/- (Rupees Fourteen Crores Twenty-five Lakhs Forty-six Thousand Nine Hundred One).

During investigation, more than Rs 10 Crores of cash deposits and account transfers of around Rs 5 Crores in different bank accounts of Abhay Kant Pathak and Akash Kumar Pathak were found.

Both accused persons failed toprovide a satisfactory explanation in this regard.

Accordingly, a 5000 page Charge Sheet has been filed in the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar documenting detailed evidence against the accused Abhay Kant Pathak for possession of Disproportionate Assets, and his son Akash Kumar Pathak for abetting the offence, for standing their trial in the Court of law.