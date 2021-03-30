Bangiriposi: The Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday unearthed assets amounting to Rs. 2. 71 crore from the residence of former Tehsildar of Bangiriposi in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The said official had been arrested on March 27 on corruption charges.

As per reports, Vigilance sleuths conducted a raid at the residence of Abhimanyu Panda, the former Tehsildar of Bangiriposi today. During search, the officials unearthed assets, amounting to Rs.2 crore and 71 lakh from Panda’s residence.

It is to be noted that on March 26, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted Panda near Naharpatna junction under Sadar PS, Balasore at 5 pm, when he was proceeding from Bangiriposti to Balasore in a hired Bolero vehicle. During interception, a sum of Rs. 2, 56, 505 was found from his possession for which he could not provide a satisfactory reason.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance lodged a case and he was later arrested.