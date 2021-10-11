Odisha Vigilance raids properties of Tileibani block GPTA in Deogarh

Deogarh: The vigilance sleuths on Monday conducted raid at houses and property of Tileibani block Gram Panchayat Technical Assistant (GPTA) in Deogarh district on the allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his sources of income. The GPTA has been identified Bikash Behera.

Reportedly, the slueths conducted a raid at various places in Deogarh district and simultaneous searches carried out at Behera’s house at Balam along with his in-laws’ house at Kandhal.

A team of 20 members led by Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Vigilance Department Birendra Kumar Naik have conducted the raid, added reports.

Till the last reports came in, simultaneous searches were being carried out. Further details in this connection is awaited.

