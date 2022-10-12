Odisha Vigilance Raids Properties Of Junior Clerk

Keonjhar: On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by, Junior Clerk in the Block Education Officer in Baunspal of Keonjhar district odisha vigilance has conducted raids.

The accused has been identified as Gangadhar Sahoo.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by three DSPs, five Inspectors, two ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar at the following places.

See Details Here:

(1)Residential Govt. Quarter Located at Jail Road Keonjhar , Dist – Keonjhar.

(2) One triple Storyed Building located at 3rd lane Bhalukipatala, Keonjhar Town.

(3) House of relative located at Sarasposi, Telkoi Block , Dist.-keonjhar.

(4) Office Room of Sri Sahoo located at BEO office Baunspal, Dist-Keonjhar.

(5) House at native village Talapada, PS. -Telkoi, Dist. – Keonjhar.

Search is in progress. Further reports awaited.