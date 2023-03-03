Odisha vigilance raids properties of Additional Chief Engineer

Bhubaneswar: On the strength of search warrant issued by Special Judge Vigilance Bhubaneswar, simultaneous searches have been conducted today on Additional Chief Engineer.

Raids have been conducted at various places owned by the Additional Chief Engineer identified as Kandarpa Pradhan, son of Sadashiva Pradhan Bantol, Thakurgarh in Angul.

He was presently working as Additional Chief Engineer, K.B.K, M.I Circle, Bhawanipatana. Raids have been conducted at the following places:

01. At flat no. 301 at Baishno Monarch Apartment, Mouza – Govindaprasad, Rasulgarh (Behind Esplanade), Bhubaneswar.

02. At flat no.001 in the first floor of Vaishno Regency, Mouza- Kharvelnagar, Unit – 3, Bhubaneswar.

03. At one flat no.101, first floor at The Imperia Apartment Mouza – Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneswar.

04. At one under constructed double storied building at Mouza Turanga (1/682, Khata no. 153 and plot vide 1/682, Khata no. 153 ) District – Angul.

05. At one plot surrounded by bricks wallat Mouza Khilar (plot no. 169 Khata No. 382 and plot no.169/4927 Khata No. 649/486 ), District -Angul

06. Parental residential house of S.O Sri KandarpaPradhan at Village – Bantol, PS.- Thakurgarh District.- Angul.

07. Office of SO located at K.B.K, M.I Circle, Bhawanipatana District – Kalahandi.

08. Residential quarter of SO located at K.B.K, M.I Colony, Bhawanipatana District – Kalahandi.

Four DSPs, nine Inspectors, three SIs , three ASIs and staff were engaged in the raid.