Odisha vigilance raid: Senior Lab Technician of Sonepur under scanner

Sonepur: Today Akshaya Kumar Pattnaik, Senior Laboratory Technician of Tarva C.H.C. Dist- Subarnapur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

He was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.9,000/- from a Complainant for laboratory medical test report of the Complaint and other poor villagers.

The medical tests are done free of cost in the CHCs on behalf of the Govt. However, allegations that Pattnaik was habitually demanding money for such tests from poor villagers, were being received.

Based on the input, today Patnaik was nabbed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 9000/- from the complainant in lieu of his blood test and that of 60 other villagers @ Rs 150/- per test.

The bribe amount of Rs.9,000/- has been recovered from the accused Sri Pattnaik and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sri Pattnaik from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance has registered a case. Investigation is in progress against accused Pattnaik. Detailed report follows.