Odisha vigilance raid on veterinary doctor, probe underway

By Sudeshna Panda 0
vigilance raid on veterinary doctor
Pic Credits: IANS

Nuapada: Today an Odisha vigilance raid has been conducted on the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Nuapada district on Sunday.

A raid has been conducted a short while ago on the accused identified as Bibhu Prada Dhal he is working as the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

The Veterinary Assistant Surgeon was employed at Sinapalli Veterinary Dispensary in in Nuapada district.

The Odisha vigilance apprehended him while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000/ from the complainant.

The complainant has been asked for the bribe for the release of two months hire charges of vehicle engaged for official purpose in his favour.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Dhal and seized.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dhal from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance case has been registered. Investigation in progress against Dhal.

Detailed report awaited.

You might also like
State

Acting on Morbi tragedy, Odisha govt shuts down Mahanadi suspension bridge

State

Dhamnagar Bypolls LIVE UPDATES: BJP leads by end of 3rd round

State

Dhamnagar Bypolls: Counting underway, details here

State

Odisha: Badamba tahsildar’s car set on fire by miscreants

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.