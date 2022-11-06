Odisha vigilance raid on veterinary doctor, probe underway

Nuapada: Today an Odisha vigilance raid has been conducted on the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Nuapada district on Sunday.

A raid has been conducted a short while ago on the accused identified as Bibhu Prada Dhal he is working as the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

The Veterinary Assistant Surgeon was employed at Sinapalli Veterinary Dispensary in in Nuapada district.

The Odisha vigilance apprehended him while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000/ from the complainant.

The complainant has been asked for the bribe for the release of two months hire charges of vehicle engaged for official purpose in his favour.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Dhal and seized.

Following trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Dhal from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance case has been registered. Investigation in progress against Dhal.

Detailed report awaited.