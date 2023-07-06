Odisha vigilance raid on SI of Sukinda

SI of Police of Sukinda Police Station under Jajpur district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on Thursday.

Sukinda: Today a short while ago, the Odisha vigilance has conducted raid on SI of Sukinda identified as Nirmal Kumar Senapati.

He was held while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000/- from a Complainant to help him in a case registered earlier under Sukinda Police Station.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the exclusive possession of accused Senapati, SI and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Senapati from Disproportionate Assets angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No. 22/2023 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Senapati, SI.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.

