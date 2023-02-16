Odisha vigilance raid on RI in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Odisha vigilance Revenue Inspector (RI) of Gochhara under Kuchinda Block, under Mahulpali police station in Sambalpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The RI identified as Satyanarayan Kaudi was raided while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000/- from a Complainant in order to submit enquiry report related to his land in a mutation Case to Tahasildar, Kuchinda for issuance of ROR (Patta) in favour of the complainant.

The entire bribe amount of Rs.5,000/- has been recovered from possession of the accused Kaudi and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Kaudi from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance police station case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Kaudi.

Detailed reports to follow on the matter.