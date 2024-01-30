Odisha vigilance raid on JE in Malkangiri, see details here

Malkangiri: Today there has been a Odisha Vigilance raid on a JE (Junior Engineer) on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets. The JE has been identified as Sanjaya Kumar Mohanty, Junior Engineer, CADA Division, Malkangiri.

Reports say that simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by one Additional SP, three DSPs, eight Inspectors, eight ASIs, and other staff.

On the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore at the following seven places in Bhubaneswar (Khurdha) Balasore and Malkangiri districts:

1) Three-storeyed building at Deulipanchughanta, Jaleswar, Balasore district.

2) One 3 BHK Flat at Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar.

3) Residential rented house at Malkangiri.

4) Office Chamber of Sanjaya Mohanty in the premises of O/o. E.E, CADA Division, Malkangiri.

5) House of his relative at Pokhariput, Bhubaneswar.

6) Paternal House of Mohanty at Paikasida, Jaleswar, Balasore.

7) Residential house of house owner of Mohanty at Malkangiri.

Further Odisha vigilance raid on JE search is in progress. Further detailed report awaited.

