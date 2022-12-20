Odisha vigilance raid on IDCOL Deputy Manager

Bhubaneswar: On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Deputy Manager IDCOL identified as Gaya Santara, Ampa Valli Lime Stone Mines simultaneous house searches are being conducted. by Odisha Vigilance.

Raids have been conducted at the following seven locations:

1) Three-storeyed building located over plot no. 63/A, Sector -A, Zone D, Mancheswar Industrial Estate, Bhubaneswar

2) Four storeyed building (under construction) located over plot no 295/2315, Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar

3) Rented house located at Sunki gate Dist-Koraput

4) Office chamber located at Ampa Valli-Simagoda,Koraput

5) Business premises of Global Engineers located over plot no 63/A, Sector-A, Zone-D, Mancheswar Industrial Estate

6) Paternal house at Patna Sahi,Komanda, Odagaon Dist-Nayagarh and

7) In-laws house at Paika Street, Muniguda Dist- Rayagada.

The raid team consists of seven Deputy S.Ps, four Inspectors, one Sub-inspector and seven ASIs and others are engaged in the searches.

Further report awaited.