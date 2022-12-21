Odisha vigilance raid on FRO in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: Today on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets by Sri Keshab Majhi, Forest Range Officer, Ke Gaon Forest Range in Kalahandi district of Odisha.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by five DSsP, six Inspectors and other staffs on the strength of Search Warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna at the following four places in Kalahandi district:

1. Residential tripple storyed building of Sri Majhi located at OM Nagar, Kesinga Town, Dist -Kalahandi.

2. Office Chamber of Sri Majhi located at Kegaon,Dist-Kalahandi.

3.Residential Govt. Quarter of Sri Majhi located at Ke gaon,Dist-Kalahandi.

4.Residential House of Sri Majhi located at vill- Brahmani PS -Kesinga, Dist-Kalahandi.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.