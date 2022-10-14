Odisha Vigilance raid on Executive Engineer in Balasore

Balasore: On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets by Mahesh Prasad Patnaik, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Division, Balasore, Dist.-Balasore, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance.

The Vigilance team has been led by three DSPs, 12 Inspectors, two Sub Inspectors, five ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Raids have been conducted in the following places, namely:

01. Paternal house of Sri Patnaik located at Kasturi Nagar, 1st lane, Rayagada, District- Rayagada.

02. Flat No.- 211, Block- B, Hill View Residency located at Chinnagadili, Visakhapatnam.

03. Flat number B-6, 1/ 11, located at Hitech Plaza, Madhipur, Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, District- Khurdha.

04. Residential Government Quarter No.- 4 RB-1 located at LIC Colony, Murgabadi Baripada, District-Mayurbhanj.

05. Office Room located at the office of Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Division, Balasore, District Balasore.

Further search is in progress, further reports awaited.