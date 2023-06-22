Odisha Vigilance raid on DSWO in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets the Odisha vigilance has raided the properties of DSWO of Bhadrak district.

The woman DSWO has been identified as Jayanti Behera, the Ex-District Social Welfare Officer, Bhadrak, posted at W & CD Department, Govt.of Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Vigilance has conducted simultaneous house searches led by one Additional SP, four DSPs, eight inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance.

Searches are being conducted Balasore at the following 11 places in Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Bhadrak:

(1) Residential triple storeyed building of Smt. Jayanti Behera, located at Firingpatana, PS- Sahadevkhunta, Balasore district.

(2) Triple storeyed building located at Ganeswarpur, (Sidheswar Colony), Januganj, PS-Industrial, Balasore district.

(3) Half constructed double storeyed building at Ganeswarpur, (Sidheswar Colony), Januganj, PS-Industrial, Balasore district.

(4) Flat No.C/44 (3-BHK) in Royal Residency at Goutam Nagar, Bhubaneswar (Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar).

(5) Flat No.B-209 (3-BHK), at Stalwart Apartment, Old Town, Bhubaneswar.

(6) Office chamber of Smt. Jayanti Behera at W & CD Department, Bhubaneswar.

(7) Residential rented house of Smt. Jayanti Behera, Ex-DSWO, Bhadrak located at Bhadrak district.

(8) Office chamber at the office of DSWO, Bhadrak (relieved 04.06.2023 but charge not handed over ).

(9) Office chamber of Sri Rohit Kumar Mandal, Call Centre Executive (CCE) in the office of P.D., DRDA, Balasore district (Son of Smt.Jayanti Behera)

(10) House of her relative located at Sunhat, Balasore.

(11) House of her Associate (Contractor and supplier of RTE Chhatua) located at Chidiapola, Balasore Town.

Search is underway, detailed report awaited.