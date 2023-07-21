Odisha vigilance raid on District Project Co-ordinator (Samagra Sikhya) of Bolangir

Today the District Project Co-ordinator (Samagra Sikhya) in Bolangir district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on July 21

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
odisha vigilance raid today

Bolangir: Today the District Project Co-ordinator (Samagra Sikhya) in Bolangir district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on July 21, 2023.

The District Project Co-ordinator (Samagra Sikhya) in Bolangir identified as Puspangini Joshi, Gender Coordinator, O/o hasbeen apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees Thirty-one Thousand).

The Complainant in this case was a (Headmaster & Ex-Hostel In charge) for adjustment/approval of utilization certificate and issuance of clearance certificate in his favour. The entire bribe amount of Rs.31,000/- has been recovered from accused Joshi and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of  Joshi from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance police station Case No.21 dt.20.07.2023 U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Joshi, Gender Co-ordinator.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.

You might also like
State

Odisha EOW arrests fraudster in land scam, see details here

State

Results of Special OJEE 2023 to be announced at 5pm today

State

Heavy rain experienced in Odisha in 24hrs, highest in Nayagarh

State

Odisha: Woman killed in road accident in Balasore, man critical

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans