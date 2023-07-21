Odisha vigilance raid on District Project Co-ordinator (Samagra Sikhya) of Bolangir

Bolangir: Today the District Project Co-ordinator (Samagra Sikhya) in Bolangir district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on July 21, 2023.

The District Project Co-ordinator (Samagra Sikhya) in Bolangir identified as Puspangini Joshi, Gender Coordinator, O/o hasbeen apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees Thirty-one Thousand).

The Complainant in this case was a (Headmaster & Ex-Hostel In charge) for adjustment/approval of utilization certificate and issuance of clearance certificate in his favour. The entire bribe amount of Rs.31,000/- has been recovered from accused Joshi and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Joshi from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance police station Case No.21 dt.20.07.2023 U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Joshi, Gender Co-ordinator.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.