Odisha vigilance raid on BSSO in Ganjam

Ganjam: Odisha vigilance raid on BSSO ( Block Social Security Officer) of Beguniapda Block of Ganjam in Odisha, said reliable reports today.

The BSSO has been identified as Arun Nayak. He has been apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.6,000/- (Six Thousand) from a Complainant.

The bribe had been asked for submitting enquiry reports in favour of the complainant and other eligible applicants for sanction of old age pension under MBPY Scheme (Madhu Babu Pension Yojana) pending with with him since long.

Following the demand, the complainant approached the Vigilance Authority. Today the accused Nayak, BSSO was trapped by the Vigilance team while accepting the bribe.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused Nayak and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of Nayak from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance Police station Case Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Nayak, BSSO. Detailed report follows.

Earlier in the morning, on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known source of income the Odisha vigilance has conducted a raid on the ex-assistant Civil Supply Officer.

The officer has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Sahu. The ex-Assistant Civil Supply Officer, Kamakshyanagar in Dhenkanal district, A/p Additional Civil Supply Officer, Bhanjanagar, Dist- Ganjam.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by five DSPs, 12 Inspectors and other staffs on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal.