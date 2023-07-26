Odisha vigilance raid on ASI in Angul, see details

Angul: Today Nabin Kumar Satapathy, ASI of Police, Kiakata PS, District-Angul has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was caught by the Odisha Vigilance sleuths while accepting Rs. 8,000/- (Rupees Eight Thousand) bribe from a Complainant.

The bribe was taken by the ASI from the complainant to help his cousins in a case registered earlier in Kiakata PS. SSatpathy, ASI had demanded Rs.10,000/- bribe from the complainant and had collected first instalment Rs. 2000/- few days back and was nabbed today by the team of Odisha Vigilance while taking the balance bribe amount.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from accused Satapathy, ASI and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Satapathy from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No. 12/2023 U/s 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Satapathy, ASI. Detailed report Follows.