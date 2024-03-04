The news is by your side.

Odisha vigilance raid on Amin in Bolangir, see details

State
By Sudeshna Panda
Bolangir: Today there was an Odisha vigilance raid on Sadananda Sahu, Settlement Amin, Agalpur Tahasil in Bolangir district.

He has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5,000/- from a Complainant for processing and issuance ROR (Land Patta) in his favour in a Mutation Case registered by complainant in last year.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sri Sahu, Amin and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are being conducted at two locations of Sri Sahu from DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.5 dt.03.03.2024 U/s 7 P. C. Act, 1988 as amended by P.C. Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Sahu, Amin. Detailed report follows.

