Odisha Vigilance Raid: Clerk Of CHC Caught Red-Handed

Khurda: A Vital Statistical Clerk of Haladia Community Healthcare Centre in Khurda district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday.

The government employee identified as Anup Kumar Satapathy, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5000/-

The clerk was asking for the bribe from a complainant for processing application and issuance of death certificate of his late Grand father and Grand mother.

The complainant was in need of the death certificates for sale of a land which was in name of his late Grand parents.

To get the death certificates, complainant had approached Satpathy. But the accused demanded bribe of Rs 5000/- from the complainant for issuance of death certificates.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from possession of Satpathy and seized.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Satpathy.

Detailed report awaited.