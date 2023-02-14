Odisha Vigilance raid on clerk in Block Education Officer of Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A team of Odisha Vigilance has conducted a raid on the senior Clerk, in the office of Block Education Officer, Kirimira, Jharsuguda.

The clerk identified as Saroj Kanta Nayak has been apprehended by the Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5,000/- from a Complainant for facilitating the release of the arrear bill of his spouse (Asst Teacher) towards maternity leave.

The entire bribe amount of Rs. 5,000/- has been recovered from the accused Nayak and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Nayak from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case has been registered.Investigation is in progress against accused Nayak, Sr. Clerk.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.