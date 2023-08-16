Odisha vigilance raid: CDPO and Supervisor ICDS caught red-handed in Bhaddrak

Bhadrak: Today a short while ago, Sunanda Das, CDPO, Bhadrak along with Sulochana Behera, Supervisor, ICDS, Bhadrak were apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The Odisha vigilance caught them while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees ten thousand) through Sulochana Behera, Supervisor, ICDS, Bhadrak in lieu of appointment of her relation as Anganwadi Worker.

The entire bribe money Rs.10,000/- has been recovered from the possession of Supervisor, Behera and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Das, CDPO and two locations of Behera, Supervisor respectively from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.21 dt.15.8.2023 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused persons Das , CDPO and Behera, Supervisor.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter say reliable sources.