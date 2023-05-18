Odisha Vigilance nab Section Officer on charges of bribery

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance nabbed a Section Officer on charges of bribery on Thursday. The arrestee has been identified as Girija Shankar Das, the Section Officer of the office of the Commissioner of Food Safety in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Shankar Das was apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe Rs 10,000 from a complainant to process his file for change of the name of Pharmacist of his medicine store. He assured the complainant to get it done by influencing a staff of Drugs Controller in Bhubaneswar where he (Das) was posted earlier.

Apart from arresting the Section Officer, the Vigilance sleuths also recovered the entire bribe money from his possession and seized it, said sources.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Das from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No. 12/23 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Further investigation is underway against accused Das.