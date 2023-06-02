Odisha Vigilance nab Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology for taking bribe

Balasore: Sagarika Sabat, the Assistant Controller of Legal Metrology in Balasore was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs 10,000.

Sabat was nabbed while taking the bribe from a complainant (Manager of a Petroleum Pump) for issuance of inspection/reverification report towards delivering of Fuel Dispense Unit in respect of the said petrol pump.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid wherein the accused the Assistant Controller was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting undue advantage the bribe from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Sabat and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash as well as vanity bag wash of Sabat gave positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by her.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented house of Sabat located at Azimabad in Balasore, her parental house located at Shakti Nagar, PS-Sadar, Berhampur and her office room at Balasore.

Sabat has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court, said sources adding that a case has been registered against her U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 and further probe is underway.