Odisha vigilance director Debasis Panigrahi’s body to reach Cuttack via road

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Odisha vigilance director Debasis Panigrahi to reach Cuttack via road on Saturday afternoon.

His last rites will be conducted at Satichoura Crematorium in Cuttack.

Senior IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday night. He was 56.

He was undergoing ECMO treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata for the last 10 days. Panigrahi’s condition was very critical since Friday morning. He breathed his last at 10:15 pm.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was first undergoing treatment at Cuttack. On June 8, Panigrahi was airlifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment.