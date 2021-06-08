Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi To Be Airlifted To Kolkata Today

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Cuttack, will be airlifted to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Panigrahi will be shifted in an air ambulance equipped with ECMO support. Meanwhile, a 4-member team from Kolkata Super Speciality Hospital has arrived at Ashwini hospital.

Cuttack DCP, Collector and many IPS officers are present at the hospital

He was admitted to Ashwini hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 29. He was put in ICU and then on ventilator after his health condition deteriorated.

As his oxygen level dipped continuously and he did not show any sign of improvement, the medical experts decided to shift him to Kolkata Super Speciality Hospital.

You might also like
State

Odisha Announces 26.29 Crore Financial Aid For Pandemic-Hit Street Vendors

State

Odisha Dedicated Special Narcotic Unit In STF: DGP

State

SJTA Chief Administrator Urges To Declare SJTA Employees As Covid Warriors

State

Auto-Rickshaw Driver Returns Bag Containing Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery To Couple In…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.