Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Cuttack, will be airlifted to a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Panigrahi will be shifted in an air ambulance equipped with ECMO support. Meanwhile, a 4-member team from Kolkata Super Speciality Hospital has arrived at Ashwini hospital.

Cuttack DCP, Collector and many IPS officers are present at the hospital

He was admitted to Ashwini hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 on May 29. He was put in ICU and then on ventilator after his health condition deteriorated.

As his oxygen level dipped continuously and he did not show any sign of improvement, the medical experts decided to shift him to Kolkata Super Speciality Hospital.