Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi dies of Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi succumbed to Covid-19 on late Friday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata. He died at 10.15 pm.

Earlier on June 8, he was airlifted to Kolkata with Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

Prior to this, he was under treatment  for COVID-19 at Cuttack-based Ashwini hospital.

It is to be noted that, he had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 29 following which he was put in ICU and then on ventilator after his health condition deteriorated.

Later, his oxygen level dipped continuously and he did not show any sign of improvement. Hence, the medical experts had decided to shift him to Kolkata Super Speciality Hospital.

