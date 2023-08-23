Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha vigilance conducts raids on night watchman in Kandhamal

Ajaya Mallick, night watchman in the office of Revenue Inspector in Kandhamal of Odisha on Wednesday was apprehended by vigilance sleuths.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
odisha vigilance raid

Kandhamal: A short while ago, Ajaya Mallick, night watchman in the office of Revenue Inspector in Kandhamal of Odisha on Wednesday was apprehended by vigilance sleuths.

The incident took place in Balandapada, Phiringia Tahasil, in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The said watchman has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe Rs. 8000/-( Rupees Eight Thousand) from a Complainant.

The bribe was asked for facilitating the process of mutation of his ancestral land in connection with a mutation case and issuance of patta (RoR) in his favour. The entire bribe money has been recovered from Mallick and seized.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S case No. 15 dt. 22.08.2023 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Mallick, NW.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.

