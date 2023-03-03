Odisha Vigilance conducts raids on additional director Mines

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths today raided the properties of Additional Director, Directorate of Mines, Bhubaneswar on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets.

The officer has been identified as by Umesh Chandra Jena.

Reportedly, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 10 DSPS, 7 Inspectors and other staff.

The raids have been conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar at the following places.

1) His five locations in Bhubaneswar.

2) His native village at Sirispal, Keonjhar.

3) Building located at Gamaharia, Keonjhar, in-law’s house at Ghasipura PS , Dist-Keonjhar and 5 other places in Keonjhar.

Search is in progress. Further report follows.